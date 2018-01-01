Welcome to Sagres
One kilometre east of the square, past holiday villas and restaurants, is the port, still a centre for boat building and lobster fishing, and the marina.
Sagres has milder temperatures than other parts of the Algarve, with Atlantic winds keeping the summers cool.
Top experiences in Sagres
Sagres activities
Private Departure Transfer: Algarve Hotels to Faro
Whether you’re traveling individually, as a couple or in a group, your ground transport needs are covered by this private airport transport service from your hotel in the Algarve to Faro International Airport. The service covers the towns of Albufeira, Armação, Carvoeiro, Lagos, Montegordo, Portimão, Quinto de Lago, Sagres and Tavira.When your vacation in the sunny Algarve region is over, simply meet your driver at your hotel at a prearranged time. Then, settle into your comfortable, air-conditioned vehicle and head straight to Faro.To make a booking, you will need to advise your flight details as well as your Algarve accommodation details. Your transfer will be confirmed instantaneously and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. Approximately 24 - 48 hours prior to your departure from the Algarve, you will be required to reconfirm exact pickup time and place (the contact number will be provided on your travel voucher).Price is per person, based on 8 adults per car/vehicle.
Private Arrival Transfer: Faro Airport to Algarve
Arrange your private transfer for a time to suit your schedule, and then meet your friendly driver at Faro International Airport to travel directly to your hotel in the Algarve. The private transfer service covers the towns of Albufeira, Armação, Carvoeiro, Lagos, Montegordo, Portimão, Quinto de Lago, Sagres and Tavira.Whether you’re traveling individually, with a partner or in a group, your ground transport needs will be covered by this private transfer service. Avoid the confusion of taxis or public transport and enjoy a hassle-free start to your vacation in the gorgeous Algarve region.When making a booking, you will need to advise your flight details and your Algarve accommodation details. Your transfer will be confirmed instantaneously and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. Approximately 24-48 hours prior to your arrival in Faro, you will be required to reconfirm exact pickup time and place (the contact number will be provided on your travel voucher).Price is per person, based on 8 adults per car/vehicle.
Lagos, Algarve Coast, Sagres, Evora 4-Day Tour from Lisbon
From Lisbon, discover southern Portugal on this 4-day tour to the country's most beautiful cities and historical monuments. With your expert guide, visit the UNESCO World Heritage-listed town of Évora with its Romanesque-Gothic Sé de Évora Cathedral, see Beja's medieval castle and admire Silves’ beautiful sandstone castle. Explore the beautiful Algarve region, home to the beautiful Praia da Rocha beach, dramatic Ponta da Piedade cliff and Cabo São Vincente. Enjoy time in the fishing town of Sagres, tour the Sao Vicente Fortress with your guide, and have free time in Lagos to explore the cosmopolitan marina and enjoy a traditional lunch of cataplana (own expense). During your 4-day tour, learn interesting facts about the landmarks and villages you visit from your expert guide, and enjoy free time to explore more on your own. Three nights of accommodation in superior-class hotels are included, as well as three breakfasts.Please see the Itinerary section below for details on each day of the tour.
Shared Departure Transfer: Algarve Hotels to Faro
Whether you’re traveling individually, as a couple or in a group, your ground transport needs are covered by this shared airport transport service from your hotel in the Algarve to Faro International Airport. The service covers the towns of Albufeira, Armação, Carvoeiro, Lagos, Montegordo, Portimão, Quinto de Lago, Sagres and Tavira.When your vacation in the sunny Algarve region is over, simply meet your driver at your hotel at a prearranged time. Then, settle into your comfortable, air-conditioned vehicle and head straight to Faro.You will need to advise your flight details as well as your Algarve accommodation details. Your transfer will be confirmed instantaneously and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. Approximately 24 - 48 hours prior to your departure from the Algarve, you will be required to reconfirm exact pickup time and place (the contact number will be provided on your travel voucher).
Wonders Of The Costa Vicentina and Algarve
Departure from Lisbon by the famous and emblematic 25 de Abril Bridge in the direction of Setúbal. The crossing from Setúbal to Troia will be by boat * (approximately 1h). Arrival to Troia passing through Comporta and time to enjoy one of the most beautiful beaches in the national territory. Lunch is planned in Zambujeira do Mar ** located in the Natural Park of Southwest Alentejo and Costa Vicentina, where we can enjoy magnificent views of the Atlantic Ocean and delight in the fresh fish of the coastal region. After lunch departure towards Sagres where you can see the fantastic sunset at the extreme southwest of Europe (Cabo de São Vicente lighthouse). * Ferry crossing conditioned by weather conditions; ** The visit to Zambujeira do Mar will not take place between August 1 and 06th due to the occurrence of Musical Festival, for which access and points of interest to visit are conditioned. In this period, we suggest lunch in Lagos (Algarve), city with high connection with the Portuguese Age of Discovery.