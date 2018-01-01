Welcome to Sagres

Overlooking some of the Algarve’s most dramatic scenery, the small, elongated village of Sagres has an end-of-the-world feel with its sea-carved cliffs and empty, wind-whipped fortress high above the frothing ocean. Despite its connection to Portugal’s rich nautical past, there isn’t much of historical interest in town. Its appeal lies mainly in its sense of isolation, plus access to some fine beaches. The village has a laid-back vibe and simple, cheery cafes and bars, and it's become particularly popular in recent years with a surfing crowd. Outside town, the striking cliffs of Cabo de São Vicente make for an enchanting visit.

