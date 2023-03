Built in 1632 on the site of an older fortress, Fortaleza do Beliche is 4.8km northwest of the town centre, and 1.2km southeast of the lighthouse at Cabo de São Vicente. Although it once housed a hotel, erosion has made the ground unstable and the interior is off-limits to visitors, but you can go through the walls to the seaward side and descend a pretty pathway down to near the water.

The sheltering walls here protect picnickers from the wind.