This small but likeable museum has three rooms. Downstairs is an archaeological collection displaying everything from Stone Age axes to a 16th-century whipping post, while across the hall the Islamic section has a good selection of locally produced ceramics. Upstairs is an ethnographic display with everything from clocks to carts. Information is in Portuguese. An English video explains the area's attractions, which include three nearby museums that you can enter on the same ticket.
Museu Municipal
Aljezur
