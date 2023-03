Built in the 16th century and damaged in the 1755 earthquake, the modest Igreja da Misericórdia church was reconstructed in the 18th century. Its small religious-art museum houses items donated by a locally born Monsignor. The highlights are the old church bell and a 14th-century crown. Visit the museum first and the guardian will open the church for you. Entry to three other Aljezur museums is included in admission.