Housed in a former chapel built in the 17th century (which was destroyed in the 1755 earthquake), this museum devoted to St Anthony displays paintings, books, coins and icons. The same ticket provides entry to three other Aljezur museums. Ask at the Museu Municipal for entry.
Museu Antoniano
Aljezur
