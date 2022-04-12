Aljezur

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Vale Figueiras, Portugal - June 15, 2019: Aerial from surfing at Praia Vale Figueiras in Portugal

©Steve Photography/Shutterstock

Overview

Straddling a narrow river, Aljezur is split between its western Moorish section, with a collection of cottages below a ruined 10th-century hilltop castle, and eastern section, known as Igreja Nova (New Church), which is 600m up a steep hill. Nearby beaches, edged by black rocks that reach into the white-tipped, bracing sea, are surfing hotspots. The surrounding countryside, which is part of the natural park, is a tangle of yellow, mauve and green wiry gorse and heather.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Museu Municipal

    Museu Municipal

    Aljezur

    This small but likeable museum has three rooms. Downstairs is an archaeological collection displaying everything from Stone Age axes to a 16th-century…

  • Museu de Arte Sacra

    Museu de Arte Sacra

    Aljezur

    Built in the 16th century and damaged in the 1755 earthquake, the modest Igreja da Misericórdia church was reconstructed in the 18th century. Its small…

  • Ruinas da Fortaleza de Arrifana

    Ruinas da Fortaleza de Arrifana

    Aljezur

    A boardwalk leads through the remaining gate of this 1635-built fortress. Largely wiped out by the tsunami following the 1755 earthquake, the fortress was…

  • Castelo

    Castelo

    Aljezur

    On the site of an Iron Age fort, the polygonal castle was built by the Moors in the 10th century, conquered by the Christians in 1249, then abandoned in…

  • Casa Museu Pintor José Cercas

    Casa Museu Pintor José Cercas

    Aljezur

    This quaint house belonged to Portuguese painter José Cercas (1914–92) who left his home and belongings – a collection of furniture, artworks and personal…

  • Museu Antoniano

    Museu Antoniano

    Aljezur

    Housed in a former chapel built in the 17th century (which was destroyed in the 1755 earthquake), this museum devoted to St Anthony displays paintings,…

  • Praia da Amoreira

    Praia da Amoreira

    Aljezur

    On the northern side of the river mouth, backed by wild dunes, this sweeping beach is 9km northwest of Aljezur. You can also access the beach from the…

  • Praia da Arrifana

    Praia da Arrifana

    Aljezur

    Embraced by cliffs, this seductive crescent-shaped cove 10km southwest of Aljezur has a small fishing harbour and an offshore pinnacle. It's wildly…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Aljezur with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Aljezur