Just below the castle is the sé, built in 1189 on the site of an earlier mosque, then rebuilt after the 1249 Reconquista and subsequently restored several times following earthquake damage. In many ways, this is the Algarve's most impressive cathedral, with a substantially unaltered Gothic interior of dramatically high, ribbed vaulted ceilings, stained glass and intricately carved tombs. The Christ sculpture, the Senhor dos Passos, is one of the main processional figures of the town's Easter celebrations.