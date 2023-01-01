Museu Municipal

Loulé's restored castle is the setting for its municipal museum. The archaeology section's homo erectus kicks things off, and via dusty collections of pottery and bone you'll arrive at the Roman and Islamic periods. Medieval house ruins can be viewed under a glass floor, and the admission fee includes entry to a stretch of square-towered castle walls and the Cozinha Tradicional Algarvia, a re-creation of a traditional Algarve kitchen, featuring a hearth, archaic implements and burnished copper.