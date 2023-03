Built in 1587 and renovated several times after the 1755 earthquake, this church has three naves separated by Tuscan columns, 17th-century paintings and 18th-century gilded carvings. Breezy views of the orange groves and surrounding valleys extend from its parvis. On Easter Sunday the church is the central point of the Festa das Tochas Floridas, which sees the roadway heading into the town centre covered in a carpet of flowers.