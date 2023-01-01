Museu do Traje

Encased in azulejos, this beautifully maintained museum occupies a former cork magnate’s mansion, which retains its original kitchen. It displays an ever-changing exhibition of local costumes, of which there are 15,000 in the museum store (free two-hour tours of the store take place on the last Tuesday of the month). The outbuildings have a presentation on the local cork industry, a huge collection of old carriages, an art gallery (hosting regular music events, including fado) and a cafe.