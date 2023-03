This baroque masterpiece was built on the site of a ruined chapel after locals, while digging a well, implored Saint Lawrence for help and then struck water. Constructed by brothers Antão and Manuel Borges, it's smothered in azulejos (hand-painted tiles) – even the ceiling – depicting the saint's life and death. In the 1755 earthquake, only five tiles fell from the roof.

It's 9km south of Loulé; buses (€2.35, 15 minutes, up to two per hour) stop 2.5km west in Almancil's centre.