This russet-coloured, Lego-like castle – originally occupied in the Visigothic period – has great views over the town and surrounding countryside. What you see today dates mostly from the Moorish era, though the castle was heavily restored in the 20th century. Walking the parapets and admiring the vistas is the main attraction, but you can also gaze down on the excavated ruins of the Almohad-era palace. The whitewashed 12th-century water cisterns, 5m deep, now host temporary exhibitions.

Guarding the entrance is a 3m-high bronze statue of King Sancho I.

There's a snack bar within the walls, and a small exhibition of ceramics that were found in the excavations. It's a relaxing spot for a picnic, but watch children on the unsecured ramparts.