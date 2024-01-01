Igreja Matriz

Portimão

The town’s parish church stands on high ground to the north of the centre. A 15th-century Gothic portal and a gargoyle are all that remain of the original structure after the 1755 earthquake. Its interior is decorated with azulejos (hand-painted tiles) and neoclassical and neobaroque gilding.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Benagil Caves

    Benagil Caves

    7.2 MILES

    One of the Algarve's – and Portugal's – most emblematic sights, this huge natural seaside cave has a hole in its ceiling through which streaming sunlit…

  • Castelo

    Castelo

    6.45 MILES

    This russet-coloured, Lego-like castle – originally occupied in the Visigothic period – has great views over the town and surrounding countryside. What…

  • Igreja de São Lourenço de Matos

    Igreja de São Lourenço de Matos

    29.39 MILES

    This baroque masterpiece was built on the site of a ruined chapel after locals, while digging a well, implored Saint Lawrence for help and then struck…

  • Algarve coastline

    Ponta da Piedade

    8.42 MILES

    Protruding 2.5km south of Lagos, Ponta da Piedade is a dramatic wedge of headland with contorted, polychrome sandstone cliffs and towers, complete with a…

  • Sé

    6.4 MILES

    Just below the castle is the sé, built in 1189 on the site of an earlier mosque, then rebuilt after the 1249 Reconquista and subsequently restored several…

  • Museu de Portimão

    Museu de Portimão

    0.6 MILES

    Housed in a 19th-century fish cannery, the ultramodern, award-winning Museu de Portimão is the city's number-one draw. The museum focuses on three areas:…

  • Fiesa

    Fiesa

    11.35 MILES

    Fiesa is the world's biggest sand-sculpture contest. Artists are given 45,000 tonnes of sand to sculpt, and their truly amazing creations (up to 12m high…

  • Praia da Falésia

    Praia da Falésia

    21.18 MILES

    One of the Algarve's most impressive beaches is this 6km-long strip of sand backed by stunning cliffs in several shades of ochre. Starting 8.5km east of…

Nearby Portimão attractions

2. Fortaleza da Santa Catarina

1.61 MILES

Praia da Rocha's petite fortress was built in 1621 to stop pirates and invaders from sailing up the Rio Arade to Portimão. Panoramic views extend along…

3. Praia do Carvoeiro

4.64 MILES

Right in the town, this diminutive arc of sandy beach gets very busy in summer.

6. Museu Municipal de Arqueologia

6.35 MILES

Built tight against the defensive walls, this archaeological museum has a mix of interesting finds from the town and around. The modern building was…

7. Igreja da Misericórdia

6.39 MILES

The exterior of the 16th-century Igreja da Misericórdia is plain apart from its distinctive, fanciful Manueline doorway hanging well above street level …

6.4 MILES

