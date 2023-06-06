Shop
Dating back to the time of the Phoenicians, Portimão is the Algarve's second-most-populous city. Most visitors only pass through the city en route to Praia da Rocha, but while it's rough around the edges, it has a long waterfront promenade and an excellent museum in a former fish cannery. You can also take a boat trip up the Rio Arade or go skydiving from its aerodrome.
Portimão
Housed in a 19th-century fish cannery, the ultramodern, award-winning Museu de Portimão is the city's number-one draw. The museum focuses on three areas:…
Portimão
The town’s parish church stands on high ground to the north of the centre. A 15th-century Gothic portal and a gargoyle are all that remain of the original…
