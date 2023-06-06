Portimão

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Aerial from Praia da Rocha in the Algarve Portugal

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Overview

Dating back to the time of the Phoenicians, Portimão is the Algarve's second-most-populous city. Most visitors only pass through the city en route to Praia da Rocha, but while it's rough around the edges, it has a long waterfront promenade and an excellent museum in a former fish cannery. You can also take a boat trip up the Rio Arade or go skydiving from its aerodrome.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Museu de Portimão

    Museu de Portimão

    Portimão

    Housed in a 19th-century fish cannery, the ultramodern, award-winning Museu de Portimão is the city's number-one draw. The museum focuses on three areas:…

  • Igreja Matriz

    Igreja Matriz

    Portimão

    The town’s parish church stands on high ground to the north of the centre. A 15th-century Gothic portal and a gargoyle are all that remain of the original…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Portimão with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.