The exterior of the 16th-century Igreja da Misericórdia is plain apart from its distinctive, fanciful Manueline doorway hanging well above street level (it's not the main entrance), which is decorated with curious heads, pine cones, foliage and aquatic emblems. Inside, the altarpiece has seven panels depicting the seven works of mercy.
