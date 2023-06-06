Silves

Silves

Silves' winding backstreets of whitewashed buildings topped by terracotta roofs climb the hillside above the banks of the Rio Arade. Crowning the hill, hulking red-stone walls enclose one of the Algarve's best-preserved castles. Situated 17km northeast of Portimão, the town makes a good base if you’re after a less hectic, noncoastal Algarvian pace.

    This russet-coloured, Lego-like castle – originally occupied in the Visigothic period – has great views over the town and surrounding countryside. What…

    Just below the castle is the sé, built in 1189 on the site of an earlier mosque, then rebuilt after the 1249 Reconquista and subsequently restored several…

    Built tight against the defensive walls, this archaeological museum has a mix of interesting finds from the town and around. The modern building was…

    The exterior of the 16th-century Igreja da Misericórdia is plain apart from its distinctive, fanciful Manueline doorway hanging well above street level …

