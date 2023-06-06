Overview

Silves' winding backstreets of whitewashed buildings topped by terracotta roofs climb the hillside above the banks of the Rio Arade. Crowning the hill, hulking red-stone walls enclose one of the Algarve's best-preserved castles. Situated 17km northeast of Portimão, the town makes a good base if you’re after a less hectic, noncoastal Algarvian pace.