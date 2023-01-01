Centro Histórico Judaico de Faro

The last vestiges of the first post-Inquisition Jewish presence in Portugal are found at this small Jewish cemetery. In use between 1838 and 1932, and restored in 1992, it has 76 beautiful marble gravestones. The site also has a tiny museum and re-created synagogue (complete with a reconstructed wedding and bar mitzvah). You're shown a DVD (in English), then given a detailed, interesting tour. It's behind the football stadium Estádio de São Luis, 1.3km northeast of the centre.