Faro

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Arco da Villa Cidade Velha Faro Algarve Portugal

Getty Images/AWL Images RM

Overview

The Algarve’s capital has a more distinctly Portuguese feel than most resort towns. Many visitors only pass through this underrated city, which is a pity, as it makes for an enjoyable stopover. It has an attractive marina, well-maintained parks and plazas, and a picturesque cidade velha (old town) ringed by medieval walls. The old town's winding, cobbled pedestrian streets, squares and buildings were reconstructed in a melange of styles following successive batterings – first by marauding British and then by two big earthquakes – and are home to museums, churches, a bone chapel and al fresco cafes.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Downtown of Faro with Se Cathedral in the morning with orange tree in the foreground, Algarve, Portugal 1472097846 building, view, orange, portuguese, historical, faro

    Faro

    The centrepiece of the Cidade Velha, the sé was completed in 1251 but heavily damaged in the 1755 earthquake. What you see now is a variety of Renaissance…

  • View to Ria Formosa Natural Park, Algarve, Portugal 1889985748

    Parque Natural da Ria Formosa

    Faro

    Encompassing 18,000 hectares, this sizeable system of lagoons and islands stretches for 60km along the Algarve coastline from west of Faro to Cacela Velha…

  • Portugal, Algarve, Ilha de Faro, footprints on sandy beach

    Praia de Faro

    Faro

    On the Ilha de Faro, 9km west of the centre, the town's beach has sweeping sand, windsurfing and kitesurfing operators, and a handful of cafes. It's…

  • Museu Municipal

    Museu Municipal

    Faro

    Faro’s domed 16th-century Renaissance Convento de Nossa Senhora da Assunção, in what was once the Jewish quarter, houses the town's local history museum…

  • Centro Histórico Judaico de Faro

    Centro Histórico Judaico de Faro

    Faro

    The last vestiges of the first post-Inquisition Jewish presence in Portugal are found at this small Jewish cemetery. In use between 1838 and 1932, and…

  • Igreja de São Francisco

    Igreja de São Francisco

    Faro

    The foundations of this monastery's church were laid in 1679 and it was enlarged during the 18th and 19th centuries. Behind its blinding white facade are…

  • Arco da Vila

    Arco da Vila

    Faro

    Enter the Cidade Velha (Old Town) through the neoclassical Arco da Vila, built in 1812 by order of Bishop Francisco Gomes do Avelar, who oversaw the city…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Articles

Latest stories from Faro

Historic Old Town at Faro, Algarve, Portugal Getty, RFC, Arch, Chair, City, Cobblestone, Desk, Furniture, House, Housing, Lamp, Path, Plant, Road, Street, Table, Urban, Villa, Walkway Historic Old Town at Faro, Algarve, Portugal

Destination Practicalities

A first-time guide to Faro, Portugal

Dec 15, 2024 • 9 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Faro with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Faro