Faro’s domed 16th-century Renaissance Convento de Nossa Senhora da Assunção, in what was once the Jewish quarter, houses the town's local history museum. Highlights include the 3rd-century Mosaic of the Ocean, found in 1976; 9th- to 13th-century domestic Islamic artefacts; and works by a notable Faro painter, Carlos Filipe Porfírio, depicting local legends. English-language leaflets detail key exhibits, including the Paths of the Roman Algarve, displaying monumental Roman-laid stones. The museum hosts regular fado (traditional song) performances.