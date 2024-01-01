Arco da Porta Nova

Faro

LoginSave

At the southwestern end of the Largo da Sé is this small 15th-century town gate connecting the old town with the waterfront, where some boats depart.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Benagil Caves

    Benagil Caves

    27.45 MILES

    One of the Algarve's – and Portugal's – most emblematic sights, this huge natural seaside cave has a hole in its ceiling through which streaming sunlit…

  • Sé

    0.06 MILES

    The centrepiece of the Cidade Velha, the sé was completed in 1251 but heavily damaged in the 1755 earthquake. What you see now is a variety of Renaissance…

  • Igreja de São Lourenço de Matos

    Igreja de São Lourenço de Matos

    6.27 MILES

    This baroque masterpiece was built on the site of a ruined chapel after locals, while digging a well, implored Saint Lawrence for help and then struck…

  • Museu do Traje

    Museu do Traje

    10.05 MILES

    Encased in azulejos, this beautifully maintained museum occupies a former cork magnate’s mansion, which retains its original kitchen. It displays an ever…

  • Beach on the Ilhe de Tavira in the morning light, Tavira, Algarve, Portugal

    Praia da Ilha de Tavira

    18.7 MILES

    This huge white-sand beach at the island's eastern end, opposite Tavira, has operators for water sports (such as windsurfing and kitesurfing), beach bars…

  • Monterosa Olive Oil

    Monterosa Olive Oil

    9.91 MILES

    Hour-long tours at this gold medal–winning olive oil producer take you around part of the 20-hectare estate showing you the five different varieties of…

  • Nova Cortiça

    Nova Cortiça

    9.7 MILES

    On these fascinating behind-the-scenes cork factory tours, you'll learn about the tree's life cycle, harvesting and the manufacturing process, from drying…

View more attractions

Nearby Faro attractions

1. Galeria Trem

0.06 MILES

This converted military warehouse displays contemporary art with temporary exhibitions by local and international artists – painters, photographers,…

2.

0.06 MILES

The centrepiece of the Cidade Velha, the sé was completed in 1251 but heavily damaged in the 1755 earthquake. What you see now is a variety of Renaissance…

3. Museu Municipal

0.09 MILES

Faro’s domed 16th-century Renaissance Convento de Nossa Senhora da Assunção, in what was once the Jewish quarter, houses the town's local history museum…

4. Arco da Vila

0.15 MILES

Enter the Cidade Velha (Old Town) through the neoclassical Arco da Vila, built in 1812 by order of Bishop Francisco Gomes do Avelar, who oversaw the city…

5. Arco de Repouso

0.16 MILES

You can leave the Cidade Velha (Old Town) through the medieval Arco de Repouso (Gate of Rest). Apparently Afonso III, after taking Faro from the Moors,…

6. Igreja da Misericórdia

0.17 MILES

The 16th-century Igreja da Misericórdia, opposite the Arco da Vila, was originally built in Manueline (Portuguese late Gothic) style but is now nearly all…

7. Igreja de São Francisco

0.25 MILES

The foundations of this monastery's church were laid in 1679 and it was enlarged during the 18th and 19th centuries. Behind its blinding white facade are…

8. Museu Regional do Algarve

0.34 MILES

Three of the four halls at this worthwhile museum house exhibitions on rural life in the Algarve, including mock-ups of 19th-century shops and rooms, a…