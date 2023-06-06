Sagres

Cape St. Vincent (Cabo de São Vicente), next to the Sagres Point, on the so-called Costa Vicentina, is a headland in the municipality of Sagres, in the Algarve, southern Portugal.

Overview

Overlooking some of the Algarve’s most dramatic scenery, the small, elongated village of Sagres has an end-of-the-world feel, with its sea-carved cliffs high above the frothing ocean strung with wind-whipped fortresses that connect it to Portugal’s rich nautical past. It's the only place in the world where white storks are known to nest on cliff faces.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Cabo de São Vicente. Cape St.Vincent- 'corner" of Europe.Portugal

    Cabo de São Vicente

    Sagres

    Europe’s southwesternmost point is a barren headland 6km northwest of Sagres' town centre that was the last piece of home that Portuguese sailors once saw…

  • Fortaleza de Sagres

    Fortaleza de Sagres

    Sagres

    Blank, hulking and forbidding, Sagres’ fortress offers breathtaking views over the sheer cliffs, and all along the coast to Cabo de São Vicente. Legend…

  • Fortaleza do Beliche

    Fortaleza do Beliche

    Sagres

    Built in 1632 on the site of an older fortress, Fortaleza do Beliche is 4.8km northwest of the town centre, and 1.2km southeast of the lighthouse at Cabo…

  • Praia do Martinhal

    Praia do Martinhal

    Sagres

    One of the prettier beaches in the Sagres area, 2.5km northeast of the centre, Martinhal is backed by a resort development, so it's a little complex to…

  • Farol de São Vicente

    Farol de São Vicente

    Sagres

    The lighthouse complex at Cabo de São Vicente contains a small but excellent museum that gives a good overview of Portugal’s maritime-navigation history,…

  • Igreja de Nossa Senhora da Graça

    Igreja de Nossa Senhora da Graça

    Sagres

    Within the Fortaleza de Sagres, this small whitewashed church dating from 1570 is a simple barrel-vaulted structure with a gilded 17th-century altarpiece…

  • Fortaleza da Baleeira

    Fortaleza da Baleeira

    Sagres

    Above the fishing port, all that remains of the tiny 16th-century Fortaleza da Baleeira is an archway and part of the walls.

