Welcome to Porto
Opening up like a pop-up book from the Rio Douro at sunset, humble-yet-opulent Porto entices with its higgledy-piggledy medieval centre, divine food and wine, and charismatic locals.
Snapshots of Local Life
Porto’s charms are as subtle as the nuances of an aged tawny port, best savoured slowly on a romp through the hilly backstreets of Miragaia, Ribeira and Massarelos. It’s the quiet moments of reflection and the snapshots of daily life that you’ll remember most: the slosh of the Douro against the docks; the snap of laundry drying in river winds; the sound of wine glasses clinking under a full moon; the sight of young lovers discreetly tangled under a landmark bridge, on the rim of a park fountain, in the crumbling notch of a graffiti-bombed wall…
Street Art & Cutting-Edge Architecture
Beyond Porto’s alley-woven historic heart, contemporary architects have left their idiosyncratic stamp on the city’s skyline. Winging Porto into the 21st century is Álvaro Siza Vieira’s crisply minimalist Museu de Arte Contemporânea and Rem Koolhaas’ daringly iconic Casa da Música. Public art is everywhere, from azulejos (hand-painted tiles) glamming up the metro to street art tattooed across crumbling medieval walls. Nuno Costah has funked up old telephone boxes on Avenida dos Aliados, while Hazul, who always works incognito, has blazed his naturalistic patterns along Rua São Pedro de Miragaia in a series of 10 works entitled Florescer (to bloom or flourish).
Foodie Porto: Port Wine & Beyond
Eating and drinking in Porto has never been more exciting. The city is having an epicurean moment, with chefs such as Rui Paula and José Avillez extolling the virtues of new-wave Portuguese cuisine, and Pedro Lemos and Ricardo Costa keeping Porto on the Michelin map. Dig deeper for magnificent food markets, retro cafes serving lazy brunches, cool bistros offering inventive petiscos (small plates), and family-run tascas (taverns) dishing up Atlantic-fresh fish for a pittance. Add to the mix food tours, cookery classes, olive-oil workshops, wine tastings and Gaia's grand port cellars and you’re looking at one of Europe’s tastiest cities.
Miradouros, Gardens & Coastal Walks
Porto holds you captive at its sky-high miradouros (lookouts). From the Sé cathedral terrace and Gaia’s hilltop Jardim do Morro, the city is reduced to postcard format: a colourful tumbledown dream with soaring bell towers, extravagant baroque churches and stately beaux arts buildings. Equally staggering is the Jardim do Palácio de Cristal’s jigsaw of palm-fringed, fountain-speckled gardens. Even in the heart of the city, seagulls soar on Atlantic breezes, and indeed a rickety ride on tram 1 takes you to the ocean in Foz do Douro in minutes. From Foz, the coastal path to Matosinhos plays up broad ocean views and weaves past sandy bathing spots.
Food and drink
Porto activities
Douro Valley Wine Tasting Tour, Lunch, River Cruise Option
Leave your Porto hotel in the morning and travel inland to the Douro Valley by air-conditioned minivan. After a journey of roughly 90 minutes, you’ll arrive in Peso da Régua, the valley’s capital, where you'll stop to soak in your first impression of the valley. If you’ve opted to include a boat ride with your tour, you’ll be dropped off in Pinhão for a leisurely 1-hour cruise along the Douro River. Aboard a rabelo boat — a traditional cargo boat native to this region — travel up the Tua river tributary and pass by Quinta da Romaneira before returning back to Pinhão. Alternatively, you can choose to spend time exploring the beautiful village of Pinhão independently. A highlight is the Pinhão train station, known for its pretty blue-and-white tile murals that depict the scenic Douro landscapes and vineyard workers. Stop to enjoy a traditional Portuguese lunch with specialties accompanied with local wine.Continue your tour to two family-run wine estates nestled in the gloriously remote countryside, a setting that offers a glimpse into the way of life in Douro. Learn about local winemaking as you sample various ports and wines, and then explore the shop for treats to take home with you.After a full day experiencing the Douro Valley, relax on the drive back to your Porto hotel, arriving in the early evening.
Porto Hop-On Hop-Off Bus with Cruise and Wine Tasting Upgrades
Travel two sightseeing routes in and around Porto by open-top double-decker bus to see all the sights of the city and neighboring Matosinhos and Gaia. Hop on and off as often as you like to see the attractions you want to see when you want to see them – is the perfect introduction to the area! On the Porto route, feel the wind in your face as you ride down grand avenues like Avenida dos Aliados, and then hop off in the historic Carmo neighborhood with its sculptured Clérigos tower. Or stay on the bus, and get off at following stops, such as Castelo da Foz. Switch to the second route to explore what’s outside of Porto – spend time in the cafe enclave of Gaia’s port, and check out the beaches and seafood restaurants in Matosinhos.Upgrade to include a river cruise and wine tasting! Enjoy views of the beautiful city Porto skyline from the water on a river 50-minute sightseeing cruise along the Douro River (stop 22 on Route 1). Then visit the beautiful Calém Port Wine Cellar (stop 23 on Route 1), located in Gaia’s quayside. Tour the winery at your own leisure and sample two local wines. See Itinerary section below for Hop-on hop-off stops.
Douro Valley with Wine Tastings and Lunch from Porto
Begin with a pickup from your hotel in the morning and travel in a minivan with air-conditioned towards Pinhão, the wonderful wine region. You will be amazed with the fantastic and majestic landscapes formed by the vineyards of wine!The first stop will be in the town of Sabrosa for a quick coffee just before we start our way up through the mountains and in to the heart of Douro Region!Arriving to Pinhão, it will be time to have the first wine experience at a worldwide renowned Vineyard, for a guided tour of its facilities and a taste of their Port wines, all of excellent and recognized quality. Still in Pinhão prepare to have a delicious lunch at a local restaurant where you can try the local specialties accompanied with local wine. After lunch, enjoy more tastings! Drive along side the river, where recently the National Highway 222 was considered the best road in the world for those who enjoy driving:"World Best Driving Road", you'll visit one of the oldest vineyards of the region trying their delicious wines as well their wonderful Ports. This vineyard is simply breathtaking.Heading back on the road, it's time to head to the next wine brand! A small producing family owned, whose production began in 1993. Since then, the love for wine production and the great technical knowledge are rewarded in the form of medals they earn every year. Be sure then to sample the DOC and Port wines at this wonderful location. After a whole day strolling through the winding roads of the Douro Valley, relax in the trip back to your hotel to which we'll arrive early evening.
Porto Food and Wine Tasting Tour
After meeting your guide near the Bolhão market in Porto, stroll around the city to learn about its gastronomic heritage. The best place to sample Portugal’s traditional cuisine is, of course, in Porto, and your guide will introduce you to all the locals’ favorite places. Start with a traditional Portuguese sweet, the nata, in a spot near the busy commercial area. From there, head to Bolhão Market — a colorful open-air arcade that sells nearly every food under the sun. Breathe in the aroma of freshly baked bread, and browse stalls selling artistically arranged cheeses and glistening mounds of fruit. Continue to a shop that has specialized in cheese and smoked ham for more than 100 years, and then try a classic bifana (pork sandwich) with a beer. In nearby tavern, one of the oldest, sample the classic "bolinhos de bacalhau" along with a shot of a little-known liquor. Learn about Portugal’s ‘nectar of the gods,’ Port wine, as you visit a specialist wine bar that has more than 230 different offerings. To finish your tour on a high note, visit a generations-old traditional tavern to sample some of Porto’s delicious tapas treats. Your tour finishes near Aliados Avenue.
Guimarães and Braga Day Trip from Porto
Heading north from Porto with your guide, start your historic and cultural excursion into Portugal's past and present. The first stop of your day trip is the UNESCO World Heritage city of Guimarães, in the wine region of Minho. Portugal's history comes alive as you see the city's 10th-century castle and Dukes of Braganza Palace. Then drive through the historic city center to see Guimarães' squares and monuments backed by the forested slope of Mt Penha.Enjoy a two-course lunch of fish or meat in a local restaurant before continuing to Braga, founded by the Romans as Bracara Augusta and known today as the City of Archbishops for its many religious monuments. At Sameiro Sanctuary, see the domed church of Our Lady of Sameiro, followed by a visit to Bom Jesus do Monte sanctuary in Tenões. Here, walk up a crisscrossing Baroque stairway to reach the hilltop pilgrimage church, where you can admire panoramic views over Braga.Then take a drive through Braga's historic center, where Portugal’s oldest Christian city was born. See the city's Roman ruins, Baroque fountains, grand religious buildings and palaces, and numerous churches and towers before returning to Porto.
Santiago de Compostela, Valença do Minho Lunch Tour from Porto
Travel from Porto, Portugal, over the border to northwestern Spain to walk in the footsteps of pilgrims and discover the Gothic and Baroque glory of the world-renowned cathedral in the city of Santiago de Compostela. One of the world's most important pilgrimage routes since the early Middle Ages, St James Way leads to the cathedral, where the remains of the apostle St James lie interred.Your guided visit reveals why this is one of the world's most famous cathedrals, filled with Romanesque sculptures, multi-tiered bell towers, porticoes, cloisters and portals. See and experience the highlights of the cathedral's breathtaking interior, including the lofty barrel-vaulted nave, the air thick with heady incense, the golden altar and the crypt housing St James’ remains.Have free time to have a traditional lunch of octopus or seafood in Santiago (own expense) and explore Santiago's UNESCO World-Heritage-listed old town.After your visit to Santiago de Compostela, get back in your air-conditioned coach and travel to Valença do Minho, an historical village in the north of Portugal, located on the border between Portugal and Spain. Also known by its "Caminhos de Santiago" Valença do Minho is dominated with a fortress of two towers and a double great wall projected in the Vouban Style. An Engineer and an military architect from the XVII e XVIII centuries. Take time to explore this great city with its historical essence before returning to Porto, where your day trip concludes.