Hills, bridges and the glittering expanse of the Douro River make Porto a famously scenic place – and one that can be challenging to get around.

Luckily, the city has an excellent transportation network, from a speedy metro system to old-fashioned trams, along with buses, taxis and even a funicular thrown in for good measure.

Porto’s compact city center is ideal for getting around on foot, particularly in the narrow lanes of the Ribeira, where transport is lacking. And if you want to reach the far-flung corners of the city, you’ll have plenty of options to get you there.

Porto’s transportation network is quite efficient yet can have its snags – so give yourself ample time to get to where you’re going. Here’s what you need to know.

Travel from the Middle Ages to the 21st century on the metro

Strolling up the medieval alleys of the Ribeira district, you can hop on the metro and head up to the Casa da Música, Rem Koolhaas’ cutting-edge 2005 architectural masterpiece. Porto’s six lettered and color-coded metro lines offer many ways to hop across centuries while exploring diverse corners of the city.

We recommend familiarizing yourself the most useful lines. Line E (violet) travels from the airport to the city center; line D (yellow) has the nearest stop to the Ribeira (São Bento station), and travels over the Dom Luís I bridge to Vila Nova de Gaia. Line B (red) is Porto’s longest line, running from Estadio do Dragão (home to FC Porto) north to village-like settlements near the seaside. And a new line, running through Porto’s historic center, is set to open soon. Trains operate from 6am to 1am daily.

Get a better look at city neighborhoods on the bus

Porto’s extensive bus network can take you just about anywhere you want to go. You’ll also get to enjoy views of the city – its architecture and plazas, as well as its long-legged dogs and their minders – that you won’t see on the metro. There are many lines that are particularly handy for sightseeing, including No 207, which takes you to the fabulous art complex Fundação de Serralves, with stops along the way near the Soares dos Reis Museum, the Palácio de Cristal gardens, the Natural History Museum and other places of interest.

A trip on the Teleférico de Gaia is a wonderful Porto experience. Shutterstock

Take in Porto’s best views aboard the Teleférico de Gaia

It’s only a five-minute ride. Yet the Teleférico de Gaia delivers sweeping views over the Douro and the red roofs of Porto’s fabled winemaking factories. Traveling the short distance between the Vila Nova de Gaia waterfront and the southern end of the Dom Luís I bridge, the aerial cable car makes a good add-on to a day of port-tasting at the wine lodges in the sister city that fronts the Ribeira. The upper station is just a few steps from the above-ground Jardim do Morro metro station. The one-way fare is €6 (€9 return); the teleférico runs from 10am to 8pm during the warmer months, with service ending an hour or two earlier from late September to late April.

The tram in Porto won’t get you anywhere fast – but you will see lots along the way. Shutterstock

Take a nostalgic ride on the No 1 tram

Número Uno is the perfect digit for Porto’s cheerfully painted tram, which trundles along the waterfront. This photogenic and quite slow star of Porto’s transport network has been carrying passengers (as well as fish, coal and other things) since the 1870s, when it was initially pulled by mules. Though now electrified, the tram only moves marginally faster than back then, providing a fascinating window into the past. The trams’ interiors are kitted out with vintage wood paneling and oversized windows you can open high to maximize those breezy views.

Tram No 1 runs between Ribeira and Passeio Alegre, which is about a 10-minute walk from the beaches of the Foz do Douro. Purchase your tickets – €3.50 ($3.70) one-way; €6 ($6.34 round-trip) – directly from the driver.

Pick up an Andante Card to ride the metro and buses with ease

You can access Porto’s integrated bus-and-metro network with ease by purchasing an Andante Card, which comes in various forms. If you’re just planning a few trips while you’re in town, buy an Andante Blue Card and load it with credit. There’s also an Andante Tour Card – a better option if you plan to do a lot of traveling on the network over a short period of time: a 24-hour card costs €7.50 ($7.93) and a 3-day (72-hour) card is €16 ($16.92).

You can purchase cards at tourist information offices in the airport and in town, as well as at various metro stations. Note that the tram and funicular are not covered by the Andante Card.

The Funicular dos Guindais is a short and sweet journey that delivers major views. Mary Doggett/Shutterstock

Ride the funicular for lofty bridge views

Hilly Porto has just one inclined rail line – and it’s well worth seeking out. In just three minutes, the Funicular dos Guindais whisks you from a riverside street at the base of the Ponte Dom Luís I up to Batalha-Guindais station near the Igreja de Santa Clara, 281m (922ft) above. The 25-passenger funicular provides excellent views over Porto’s iconic steel bridge (designed by a student of Gustave Eiffel) as well as Vila Nova de Gaia’s port-wine lodges across the river.

Hop in a taxi or a ride-share late at night

You’ll find taxi stations throughout Porto’s historic, and you’ll also find rideshare services like Uber and Bolt. These are handy for late-night trips when there’s limited public transportation available. Count on paying around €6 to €8 for trips within the center during the day, with a 20% surcharge at night.

Accessible transportation in Porto

Travelers with mobility issues will find Porto much more user-friendly than Lisbon. Nearly all metro stations are fully accessible, with ramps, elevators and dedicated spaces for wheelchair users onboard metro trains.

The majority of buses in Porto are also fully accessible, with ramped access, low-level floors and a dedicated space for one wheelchair user on board. Unfortunately, the historic tram lines are not wheelchair-accessible.