Vila Nova de Gaia (simply 'Gaia' to locals) wings you back to the 17th-century beginnings of port-wine production, when British merchants transformed wine into the post-dinner tipple of choice by adding a dash of brandy. Their grand lodges sit imposingly astride the Douro, inviting you for tours of barrel-lined cellars, tastings, and dinner at rooftop terraces with twinkling views of the historic centre opposite.