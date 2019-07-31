The cable car swings up to this hilltop park, which can also be reached by crossing the upper level of Ponte de Dom Luís I. Shaded by palms, these gardens…
Vila Nova de Gaia
Vila Nova de Gaia (simply 'Gaia' to locals) wings you back to the 17th-century beginnings of port-wine production, when British merchants transformed wine into the post-dinner tipple of choice by adding a dash of brandy. Their grand lodges sit imposingly astride the Douro, inviting you for tours of barrel-lined cellars, tastings, and dinner at rooftop terraces with twinkling views of the historic centre opposite.
Explore Vila Nova de Gaia
- Jardim do Morro
The cable car swings up to this hilltop park, which can also be reached by crossing the upper level of Ponte de Dom Luís I. Shaded by palms, these gardens…
- EEspaço Porto Cruz
This swanky port-wine emporium inside a restored 18th-century riverside building celebrates all things port. In addition to a shop where tastings are held…
- Teleférico de Gaia
Don't miss a ride on this aerial gondola that provides fine views over the Douro and Porto on its short, five-minute jaunt. It runs between the southern…
- MMosteiro da Serra do Pilar
Watching over Gaia is this 17th-century hilltop monastery, with its striking circular cloister, church with gilded altar, and stellar river views from its…
- IIgreja de Santa Marinha
In the quaint, alley-woven heart of Vila Nova da Gaia sits this whitewashed church. Built in the 14th century, it was given a baroque makeover in the 18th…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Vila Nova de Gaia.
See
Jardim do Morro
The cable car swings up to this hilltop park, which can also be reached by crossing the upper level of Ponte de Dom Luís I. Shaded by palms, these gardens…
See
Espaço Porto Cruz
This swanky port-wine emporium inside a restored 18th-century riverside building celebrates all things port. In addition to a shop where tastings are held…
See
Teleférico de Gaia
Don't miss a ride on this aerial gondola that provides fine views over the Douro and Porto on its short, five-minute jaunt. It runs between the southern…
See
Mosteiro da Serra do Pilar
Watching over Gaia is this 17th-century hilltop monastery, with its striking circular cloister, church with gilded altar, and stellar river views from its…
See
Igreja de Santa Marinha
In the quaint, alley-woven heart of Vila Nova da Gaia sits this whitewashed church. Built in the 14th century, it was given a baroque makeover in the 18th…