Espaço Porto Cruz

This swanky port-wine emporium inside a restored 18th-century riverside building celebrates all things port. In addition to a shop where tastings are held (by the glass starting at €3 or €9.50 for three ports), there's a rooftop terrace with panoramic views and 3rd-floor De Castro Gaia restaurant. The 1st and 2nd floors are given over to a small, free, port-related exhibition, the highlight of which is the 360-degree wine journey – a virtual flight over Porto and the Douro.