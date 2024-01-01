Igreja de Santa Marinha

Vila Nova de Gaia

In the quaint, alley-woven heart of Vila Nova da Gaia sits this whitewashed church. Built in the 14th century, it was given a baroque makeover in the 18th century by the architect of the age, Nicolau Nasoni. Its high altar displays 18th-century azulejo panels depicting biblical scenes. There are no fixed visiting times – if you're lucky, it will be open.

