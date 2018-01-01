Welcome to Coimbra
During the academic year, you’ll be sure to feel the university’s influence. Students throng bars and cafes, and graffiti scrawled outside Repúblicas (communal student dwellings) address the political issues of the day. On a summer evening, the city’s old stone walls reverberate with the haunting metallic notes of the guitarra (Portuguese guitar) and the full, deep voices of fado singers.
Then there's the city’s modern side – a contemporary riverfront park with terrace bars and restaurants, a spiffy pedestrian bridge across the Mondego, and vast shopping complexes.
