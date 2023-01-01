Paço das Escolas

Housed in a former royal palace, this is the historic heart of the university, where traditional academic ceremonies are still held. The main ceremonial hall is the Sala dos Capelos (named after the academic cape awarded to graduating doctorate students), a former examination room hung with dark portraits of Portugal’s kings and crimson quilt-like decoration. Nearby, the Sala do Exame Privado (Private Examination Room) is where graduates would be secretly examined at night.

As well as the salas, the palace also commands some excellent views: on one side, the Páteo das Escolas, on the other, the city's cascading rooftops.