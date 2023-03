Another of the university's signature landmarks, this 18th-century tower – and its clock and bells – regulates academic life. Built between 1728 and 1733, on the premise that there could be no order without a clock, it was cursed as 'a cabra' ('goat'; or 'bitch' in contemporary lingo) as it rang out to end the day's classes, signifying the curfew (in the days when students had to be home by 7pm or face prison) and that there would be classes the following day.