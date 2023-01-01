Mata Nacional do Buçaco

Sprawling out from the Palacio do Buçaco, this aromatic forest is littered with crumbling chapels, fountains, ponds and exotic trees. There is a network of well-signposted trails leading to features such as the lush Vale dos Fetos (Valley of the Ferns) and the Fonte Fria, a monumental stone staircase near a picturesque pond. Another lovely route is the Via Sacra, which passes a series of chapels as it wends its way up to the Cruz Alta, a hilltop cross offering wonderful views.

From Luso, you can access the forest on foot – it's a steep uphill walk from the southern end of Avenida Emídio Navarro – or by car through the Portas das Ameias some 900m from the centre.