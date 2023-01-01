The landmark 'new' cathedral, started by the Jesuits in 1598 and completed a century later, dominates the square of the same name high in the old town. Its two-tier white facade gives onto a cavernous interior adorned with gilt side panels and an ornate baroque altarpiece. It also features a gallery of reliquaries featuring bones and worse from minor saints and bishops, including St Francis Xavier and St Luke (so it's claimed!). Climb to the platform for uplifting city views.
Sé Nova
Coimbra
