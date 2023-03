Tucked away behind the Palace Hotel do Buçaco, this is what remains of the convent where Arthur Wellesley, the future Duke of Wellington, rested after he had led his Anglo-Portuguese army to victory at the Battle of Bussaco in 1810. The atmospheric interior has decaying religious paintings, some guns from the battle, and a much-venerated image of Nossa Senhora do Leite (Our Lady of the Milk), with a raft of ex-voto offerings.