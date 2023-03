Hidden at the end of the road in a narrow valley wedged between forbidding granite heights, this tiny village is one of the park’s best-preserved, thanks to a programme to restore old dwellings and stop construction of new ones. The village is also the jumping-off point for the 8km Porto Furado hiking trail through the rugged hills to a nearby dam.

STUB bus 7 runs from Bragança to Montesinho (€2, one hour) at least once daily.