Museu Militar

The stout Torre de Menagem now houses this lacklustre museum, but the price of admission is well worth the chance to climb storey after storey and take in its rooms and halls. The military artefacts themselves bring home the impact of the first Republic’s choice to join Allied forces in WWI and the cost of the Salazar dictatorship’s colonial exploits.

2. Pelourinho

0.03 MILES

In front of the Torre de Menagem is an extraordinary primitive pelourinho (stone pillory) atop a granite boar similar to the berrões found elsewhere…

3. Igreja de Santa Maria

0.04 MILES

Small, whitewashed 18th-century church within the walls of Bragança castle, with a barrel-shaped ceiling depicting the Assumption.

4. Cidadela

0.05 MILES

Climb uphill from Largo de São Vicente and you’ll soon set foot inside the astonishingly well-preserved 12th-century citadel. People still live in its…

5. Museu Ibérico da Máscara e do Traje

0.05 MILES

This visually appealing little museum displays a colourful and fascinating collection of masks and costumes from the ancient pagan-based solstice and…

6. Domus Municipalis

0.05 MILES

Squatting at the rear of the Cidadela is an odd pentagonal building known as the Domus Municipalis, the oldest town hall in Portugal (although its precise…

7. Igreja de São Bento

0.11 MILES

Bragança’s most attractive church has a Renaissance stone portal, a wonderful trompe l’œil ceiling over the nave and an Arabic-style inlaid ceiling above…

8. Igreja de São Vicente

0.2 MILES

Romanesque in origin but rebuilt in the 17th century, this church may have played host to a chapter in Portugal’s favourite (and grisliest) love story…