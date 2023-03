Squatting at the rear of the Cidadela is an odd pentagonal building known as the Domus Municipalis, the oldest town hall in Portugal (although its precise age is a matter of scholarly disagreement) and one of the few examples of civil Romanesque architecture on the Iberian Peninsula.

Bragança’s medieval town council once met upstairs in an arcaded room studded with weathered stone faces of man and beast and scratched with symbols of the stonemasons.