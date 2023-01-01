Centro de Lobo Ibérico de Castilla y León

This excellent interpretation centre devoted to the Iberian wolf is built in the form of a traditional, circular corral used by local farmers to protect their livestock from wolves. It presents displays on legends surrounding wolves, their position in local culture and scientific studies of them. On the hill behind the main building, seven wolves inhabit three large enclosures, offering a good chance to take a photo if you missed seeing them in the wild.

Two of the three video presentations are in Spanish only, but the third needs no translation – it gives a wolf's-eye view of the world from a camera attached to a wolf's collar.