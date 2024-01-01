Right on Plaza Mayor, Iglesia de Nuestra Señora del Azogue is a pretty village church that was first built in the 12th century.
28.72 MILES
The ancient Roman goldmines at Las Médulas, about 20km southwest of Ponferrada, once served as the main source of gold for the entire Roman Empire – the…
Centro de Lobo Ibérico de Castilla y León
5.25 MILES
This excellent interpretation centre devoted to the Iberian wolf is built in the form of a traditional, circular corral used by local farmers to protect…
18.32 MILES
Climb uphill from Largo de São Vicente and you’ll soon set foot inside the astonishingly well-preserved 12th-century citadel. People still live in its…
7.94 MILES
This lovely little town of 70 souls situated in the eastern half of the park is entirely unfazed by the Spanish–Portuguese border splicing it down the…
18.24 MILES
Set in a restored 18th-century bishop’s palace, this is one of Portugal’s best regional museums. Its diverse collections include local artefacts from the…
18.09 MILES
One of the prettiest, best-preserved villages in the western half of the park, Dine is home to a tiny archaeological museum, which documents the 1984 find…
10.46 MILES
Hidden at the end of the road in a narrow valley wedged between forbidding granite heights, this tiny village is one of the park’s best-preserved, thanks…
18.97 MILES
Moimenta has a lovely core of granite houses roofed in terracotta, plus a small baroque church – a rare dose of luxury in this austere corner of Portugal…
0.02 MILES
At the top of the village, this striking town square is surrounded by some fine historical buildings. The 17th-century ayuntamiento (town hall) has a…
0.05 MILES
Crowning the village's high point and dominating its skyline for kilometres around, the castle has some interesting displays on local history, flora and…
