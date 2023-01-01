Museu do Abade de Baçal

Set in a restored 18th-century bishop’s palace, this is one of Portugal’s best regional museums. Its diverse collections include local artefacts from the Celtic and Roman eras, along with objects, paintings and photographs depicting daily life in Trás-os-Montes from medieval times to the present.

Of particular interest are the handful of Iron Age stone pigs called berrões. The museum also features works by Portuguese naturalist painter Aurélia de Sousa and her contemporaries, as well as Christian pieces from India, which depict Jesus in a style highly influenced by Hindu and Buddhist art.