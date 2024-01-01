Centro de Arte Contemporânea Graça Morais

This cross-border collaboration between Portugal and Spain has a permanent collection that features local painter Graça Morais’ haunting portraits of Trás-os-Montes residents, alongside more abstract work. The modern annexe showcases rotating special exhibitions, and there's a cafe with a lovely patio.
Trás-os-Montes
