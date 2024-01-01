Small, whitewashed 18th-century church within the walls of Bragança castle, with a barrel-shaped ceiling depicting the Assumption.
Igreja de Santa Maria
Trás-os-Montes
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Centro de Lobo Ibérico de Castilla y León
15.89 MILES
This excellent interpretation centre devoted to the Iberian wolf is built in the form of a traditional, circular corral used by local farmers to protect…
0.01 MILES
Climb uphill from Largo de São Vicente and you’ll soon set foot inside the astonishingly well-preserved 12th-century citadel. People still live in its…
11.66 MILES
This lovely little town of 70 souls situated in the eastern half of the park is entirely unfazed by the Spanish–Portuguese border splicing it down the…
0.28 MILES
Set in a restored 18th-century bishop’s palace, this is one of Portugal’s best regional museums. Its diverse collections include local artefacts from the…
11.94 MILES
One of the prettiest, best-preserved villages in the western half of the park, Dine is home to a tiny archaeological museum, which documents the 1984 find…
9.4 MILES
Hidden at the end of the road in a narrow valley wedged between forbidding granite heights, this tiny village is one of the park’s best-preserved, thanks…
15.46 MILES
Moimenta has a lovely core of granite houses roofed in terracotta, plus a small baroque church – a rare dose of luxury in this austere corner of Portugal…
Museu Ibérico da Máscara e do Traje
0.05 MILES
This visually appealing little museum displays a colourful and fascinating collection of masks and costumes from the ancient pagan-based solstice and…
Nearby Trás-os-Montes attractions
0.01 MILES
Squatting at the rear of the Cidadela is an odd pentagonal building known as the Domus Municipalis, the oldest town hall in Portugal (although its precise…
0.01 MILES
Climb uphill from Largo de São Vicente and you’ll soon set foot inside the astonishingly well-preserved 12th-century citadel. People still live in its…
0.04 MILES
In front of the Torre de Menagem is an extraordinary primitive pelourinho (stone pillory) atop a granite boar similar to the berrões found elsewhere…
0.04 MILES
The stout Torre de Menagem houses a lacklustre military museum.
0.04 MILES
The stout Torre de Menagem now houses this lacklustre museum, but the price of admission is well worth the chance to climb storey after storey and take in…
6. Museu Ibérico da Máscara e do Traje
0.05 MILES
This visually appealing little museum displays a colourful and fascinating collection of masks and costumes from the ancient pagan-based solstice and…
0.14 MILES
Bragança’s most attractive church has a Renaissance stone portal, a wonderful trompe l’œil ceiling over the nave and an Arabic-style inlaid ceiling above…
0.22 MILES
Romanesque in origin but rebuilt in the 17th century, this church may have played host to a chapter in Portugal’s favourite (and grisliest) love story…