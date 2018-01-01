Welcome to Lagos
Aside from its hedonistic appeal, Lagos has historical clout, having launched many naval excursions during Portugal’s extraordinary Age of Discoveries.
2-hour Kayak Tour of Ponta da Piedade Caves and Beaches
Board our modern and spacious power catamaran as we depart from Marina de Lagos heading towards Ponta da Piedade. On the way, pass the amazing golden beaches of Meia Praia, Batata, D.Ana, Camilo and the Lighthouse.As we cruise towards the famous caves of Ponta da Piedade, listening to your guide as he explains you how to use your gear and about safety and navigation rules. Once there, board your kayak with the help of the crew and follow the guide paddling through the caves, small coves and beaches. Witness the mesmerizing colors and shapes of this ancient place, and keep an eye open for the beautiful underwater tunnels.After the kayak tour, the catamaran will be waiting nearby. Back at the boat, you will have some free time to go for a swim and enjoy yourself with the onboard snorkelling gear. After that, it is time to go back. Jump back on board, soak up the sun, relax and have a refreshingly cold drink on the way back to the city.
Lagos and Sagres Tour from the Algarve
Start your half-day trip with a hotel pickup, and then travel west to Lagos, your first stop of the day. Eternally popular, Lagos boats seductive scenery, and its pristine beaches, modern and historical architecture and atmospheric bars are the embodiment of a picture-perfect Algarve town. Learn of Lagos’ links to the Age of Discoveries — the Middle Age era of European exploration — and see its sights on a walking tour around the center.Pay a visit to Antonine Museum, an exhibition space enclosed within an 18th-century church, to see a range of artifacts found in the local area, some of which date to Roman times. After exploring the exhibits, continue to the site of the first European black slave trade back in the 15th century, when Lagos went on to become an insipid hub for slave trading. Stop for photos by the Statue of Prince Henry the Navigator, and hear how it was erected in honor of the town’s intrepid explorer who left Lagos in 1415 for the Moroccan city of Ceuta — an event that kick-started the Age of Discoveries.Travel west and then stretch your legs on a walking tour around the laid-back little village. Admire its pretty fishing harbor and village center, and then travel to Cape St Vincent, the vantage point that marks Europe’s southwesternmost point. Then, start your journey back to the Algarve region, and finish your half-day trip with a drop-off at your hotel.
Half-Day Lagos Golden Coast Cruise with Lunch
Meet at the marina in Lagos 15 minutes prior to the departure time, then set sail at 10.30am for your open-sea adventure.Traveling aboard a modern and spacious catamaran with an experienced team, this 4-hour journey will take you from Lagos to Cabanas Velhas/Burgau and back. Along the way, cruise past the golden beaches, cliffs and caves of Ponta da Piedade and spot the iconic black rock of Praia da Luz. Enjoy a delicious lunch onboard, anchored in a secluded bay near the fishing village of Burgau. While you are there, savor a refreshing cocktail, or dive in to swim, snorkel, kayak, or paddle board. On the way back, relax on deck and keep a look out for dolphins.Your tour ends back at the marina around 2.30pm.Note: Bring a jumper or a wind jacket as the coastal winds can be strong, as well as sunblock, and your swimsuit and towel.
Full-Day Algarve Tour by Convertible Cabrio from Portimão
Make the most of your Algarve stay by renting a convertible Cabrio and enjoying a scenic drive. Your full-day tour starts in Praia da Rocha (Portimão), lasts approximately 6-7 hours tour and includes lunch in a typical restaurant in the hills. You will drive your provided car and your guide will be happy to stop for pictures at any place.Begin the tour by visiting Algarve natural parks, river springs and mountains where you can enjoy a wonderful view of the coast. Your tour can include other activities like bathing in the sea, snorkeling or a picnic in a quiet bay. See Monchique garden, largely covered in eucalyptus trees, cork oaks and pine trees. Its highest peak Foia at 3,000 feet (920 m) offers a stunning panoramic view of the coastline and the ocean.Next, head to Lagos, which always has a seafaring connection, originally visited by Phoenicians and Carthaginians, and then, during the 15th century, was the base for the 'Voyages of the Discoveries' when trade between Africa and Portugal brought a great deal of wealth into the town.Finally, see Dona Ana, Ponta da Piedade, and Meia Praia before heading back to Praia da Rocha, your starting point.
Ponta de Piedade Grotto Sightseeing Cruise from Lagos
Meet at Marina De Lagos 15 minutes prior to your chosen time. Board your low profile vessel, designed and built in Portugal, to visit the amazing grottoes, caves, sandstone cliffs and secluded beaches at Ponta Da Piedade. This is a must do trip, and enjoyable for the whole family while visiting Lagos. These special grotto boats are designed to get you into the smallest grotto while maintaining fabulous seagoing abilities. Guided tours are approximately one hour and fifteen minute in duration. Every adventure is different depending upon tide height and sea conditions, that governs which caves and areas you can visit on every trip. Your safety and protection come first.
Lagos, Algarve Coast, Sagres, Evora 4-Day Tour from Lisbon
From Lisbon, discover southern Portugal on this 4-day tour to the country's most beautiful cities and historical monuments. With your expert guide, visit the UNESCO World Heritage-listed town of Évora with its Romanesque-Gothic Sé de Évora Cathedral, see Beja's medieval castle and admire Silves’ beautiful sandstone castle. Explore the beautiful Algarve region, home to the beautiful Praia da Rocha beach, dramatic Ponta da Piedade cliff and Cabo São Vincente. Enjoy time in the fishing town of Sagres, tour the Sao Vicente Fortress with your guide, and have free time in Lagos to explore the cosmopolitan marina and enjoy a traditional lunch of cataplana (own expense). During your 4-day tour, learn interesting facts about the landmarks and villages you visit from your expert guide, and enjoy free time to explore more on your own. Three nights of accommodation in superior-class hotels are included, as well as three breakfasts.Please see the Itinerary section below for details on each day of the tour.