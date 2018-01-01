Lagos and Sagres Tour from the Algarve

Start your half-day trip with a hotel pickup, and then travel west to Lagos, your first stop of the day. Eternally popular, Lagos boats seductive scenery, and its pristine beaches, modern and historical architecture and atmospheric bars are the embodiment of a picture-perfect Algarve town. Learn of Lagos’ links to the Age of Discoveries — the Middle Age era of European exploration — and see its sights on a walking tour around the center.Pay a visit to Antonine Museum, an exhibition space enclosed within an 18th-century church, to see a range of artifacts found in the local area, some of which date to Roman times. After exploring the exhibits, continue to the site of the first European black slave trade back in the 15th century, when Lagos went on to become an insipid hub for slave trading. Stop for photos by the Statue of Prince Henry the Navigator, and hear how it was erected in honor of the town’s intrepid explorer who left Lagos in 1415 for the Moroccan city of Ceuta — an event that kick-started the Age of Discoveries.Travel west and then stretch your legs on a walking tour around the laid-back little village. Admire its pretty fishing harbor and village center, and then travel to Cape St Vincent, the vantage point that marks Europe’s southwesternmost point. Then, start your journey back to the Algarve region, and finish your half-day trip with a drop-off at your hotel.