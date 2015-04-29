Seville Day Trip from the Algarve

Start your day with a hotel pickup from the Algarve, and travel east to Spain and the southern city of Seville. After roughly two hours on the road from the main meeting point, arrive into the city and set out to discover its famous sights on a walking tour. Explore Maria Luisa Park, and hear how its centerpiece square and palace complex Plaza de España was created for the 1929 Ibero-American Exposition World’s Fair. Set in the middle of the park’s elaborate Moorish-style gardens, Plaza de España was built in a classic Renaissance Revival style, and is now home to several important Government buildings.Head inside the main palace building to see its two towers and the impressive courtyard fountain, and then leave the park to explore the surrounding Seville neighborhoods. Wander around pretty Santa Cruz, admiring its cluster of whitewashed houses and lively tapas bars that spill onto the streets, and then stop for photos outside Seville Cathedral, one of the world’s largest Gothic cathedrals.Walk around the outside of Real Alcazar Palace, home of King Juan Carlos, and admire its array of architectural styles that range from Moorish to Neoclassical. Your walking tour finishes after seeing the palace, where your guide will leave you to enjoy 3 hours of free time.Sightsee independently, shop for souvenirs or relax over lunch in one of the city’s atmospheric tapas bars (own expense); how you enjoy your free time is up to you! Then, meet your guide at the prearranged time and travel back to your hotel in the Algarve where your day trip finishes.