Let's be frank: Portugal's premier holiday destination sold its soul to tourism in the '60s and never really looked back. Behind sections of the south coast's beachscape loom massive conglomerations of bland holiday villas and brash resorts. However, the west coast is another story – one more about nature and less about development.
Yet the coastal Algarve is a 'drop in the ocean' for any visitor. The enchanting inner Algarve boasts pretty castle towns and historic villages, cork tree– and flower-covered hillsides, birdlife, and the wonderful Via Algarviana hiking trail crossing its breadth.
Caves and Dolphin Watching Cruise from Albufeira
Visit the grottos or sit back and relax on the deck. Returning to Albufeira the boat travels away from the coast to begin the dolphin search. Keep your eyes on the water surface for the playful schools regularly spotted in these waters. The most common species seen are common dolphins and bottlenose dolphins.
Kayak and Snorkel Trip in Lagos
Your sea kayak tour begins at Cais de Solaria in Lagos, where you'll meet your guide and be outfitted with your kayak and paddle, water proof bag and life jacket. All levels are welcome, from beginners to advanced kayakers; your experienced guide, who is up to date on local wind, current, and tide conditions, leads the tour and is glad to keep an eye on you and answer any questions you may have. Once you're on the water, paddle through fascinating rock formations, observing their details in a way that would be impossible if you were traveling on a boat.Stop to snorkel and swim at a deserted beach next to Praia Dona Ana (equipment provided), and enjoy an off-the-beaten-path location that you don't have to share with crowds of people—you’ll practically have it all to yourself. Spend at least half an hour at the beach swimming, snorkeling, and relaxing. A motorized support boat follows your group to make sure that everyone is safe and sound. Note: Children who are at least 5 years old are welcome to take part, provided that they know how to swim.
Benagil Caves Tour from Portimao
Visit the interior of the most famous caves in Europe and come aboard our boat. Travel by boat and see the sights of the water. This tour uses a small boat that allows you to enter the caves. Make sure you bring your camera with you to document this tour and marvel at the natural beauty of the Algarve. The tour lasts two hours.
Ria Formosa Natural Park Four Islands Half-Day Boat Cruise
Choose a morning or afternoon departure time and make your own way to the port to board a modern, 12-person catamaran. Sit back and relax as you sail through the lagoons of the Ria Formosa Natural Park. Look out for coastal birds like flamingos, cranes, and egrets, as this portion of the Algarve is an important breeding ground. Explore the remote islands of Armona, Culatra, Farol and Deserta, as the catamaran stops at each one. Enjoy time on the secluded beaches of each island, before hopping back on the catamaran to sail back to the dock where the cruise ends.
'Leaozinho' Pirate Ship Cruise from Albufeira
Half Day Cruise with Caves - 3.5 hours Cruise into the Atlantic, as the sails are set as you head westward along the cliffs and sandy beaches of San Rafael, Castelo and Praia da Gale. Pass the fisherman's village of Armacao de Pera, the rock chapel Senhora da Rocha and reach the beaches of Marina and Benagil.You will stop for free time to try your hand at fishing, visit the caves or have a swim in the warm, clear water. You may prefer to relax on deck with a drink from the "Pirate Bar" which offers a variety of beverages (beer, water and soft drinks). Returning to the Albufeira, keep your eyes open on the lookout for dolphins which will sometimes swim near to the boat. Captain Hook Cruise - 2 hoursCruise into the Atlantic under motor and head westward along the cliffs and sandy beaches of San Rafael, Castelo and Praia da Gale. All eyes are on the ocean surface in search of the friendly local dolphins. A short stop will be made to allow time for a quick swim before setting sail for the return trip to Albufeira.
Seville Day Trip from the Algarve
Start your day with a hotel pickup from the Algarve, and travel east to Spain and the southern city of Seville. After roughly two hours on the road from the main meeting point, arrive into the city and set out to discover its famous sights on a walking tour. Explore Maria Luisa Park, and hear how its centerpiece square and palace complex Plaza de España was created for the 1929 Ibero-American Exposition World’s Fair. Set in the middle of the park’s elaborate Moorish-style gardens, Plaza de España was built in a classic Renaissance Revival style, and is now home to several important Government buildings.Head inside the main palace building to see its two towers and the impressive courtyard fountain, and then leave the park to explore the surrounding Seville neighborhoods. Wander around pretty Santa Cruz, admiring its cluster of whitewashed houses and lively tapas bars that spill onto the streets, and then stop for photos outside Seville Cathedral, one of the world’s largest Gothic cathedrals.Walk around the outside of Real Alcazar Palace, home of King Juan Carlos, and admire its array of architectural styles that range from Moorish to Neoclassical. Your walking tour finishes after seeing the palace, where your guide will leave you to enjoy 3 hours of free time.Sightsee independently, shop for souvenirs or relax over lunch in one of the city’s atmospheric tapas bars (own expense); how you enjoy your free time is up to you! Then, meet your guide at the prearranged time and travel back to your hotel in the Algarve where your day trip finishes.