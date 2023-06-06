Tavira

Old tow with Rio Gilao, Tavira, Algarve, Portugal

Getty Images/F1online RM

Overview

Set on either side of the meandering Rio Gilão, Tavira is arguably the Algarve's most charming town. The ruins of a hilltop castle, an old Roman bridge and a smattering of Gothic and Renaissance churches are among its historic attractions. An enticing assortment of restaurants and guesthouses makes it an excellent base for exploring the Algarve’s eastern reaches.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Ruínas Fenícias de Tavira

    Ruínas Fenícias de Tavira

    Tavira

    Astonishing archaeological remains found on this site just below the castelo date from the 8th century BC through to the 18th century AD. Digs have…

  • Igreja de Santa Maria do Castelo

    Igreja de Santa Maria do Castelo

    Tavira

    Built in Gothic style over a mosque, then rebuilt by an Italian neoclassicist following earthquake damage 500 years later, this church by the castle…

  • Igreja da Misericórdia

    Igreja da Misericórdia

    Tavira

    Built between 1541 and 1551, this church is the Algarve's most important Renaissance monument, with a magnificent carved, arched doorway. Inside, the…

  • Núcleo Islâmico

    Núcleo Islâmico

    Tavira

    Built around the remains of an Islamic-era structure, this small 21st-century museum exhibits impressive Islamic pieces discovered in various excavations…

  • Santa Luzia

    Santa Luzia

    Tavira

    The fishing village of Santa Luzia is effectively a district of Tavira these days, and it's a great place to wander to get a feel for typical Algarve life…

  • Castelo

    Castelo

    Tavira

    Tavira's ruined castle rises high and mighty above the town. Possibly dating back to Neolithic times, the structure was rebuilt by Phoenicians and later…

  • Ponte Romana

    Ponte Romana

    Tavira

    This seven-arched Roman Bridge that loops away from Praça da República may actually pre-date the Romans but is so named because it linked the Roman road…

  • Camera Obscura Tower

    Camera Obscura Tower

    Tavira

    Rising 100m high, the Torre da Tavira was formerly the town’s water tower and now houses a camera obscura at the top, reached by a lift. A simple but…

