Igreja de Santa Maria do Castelo

Built in Gothic style over a mosque, then rebuilt by an Italian neoclassicist following earthquake damage 500 years later, this church by the castle retains original elements – namely the main doorway, two side chapels and Arabic-style windows in the clock tower. Inside, a plaque marks the tomb of Dom Paio Peres Correia, who took the town back from the Moors, and those of the seven Christian knights whose killing by the Moors precipitated the final attack on Tavira.