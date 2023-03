Astonishing archaeological remains found on this site just below the castelo date from the 8th century BC through to the 18th century AD. Digs have unearthed part of a Phoenician wall circa 800 BC, an ox-hide altar from the 4th century BC thought to be Turdetanian (the pre-Roman Iberian civilisation), Moorish foundations from the 12th century AD and a 17th-century Portuguese mansion.

A museum dedicated to the Phoenician and Turdetani periods is planned here once excavations have finished.