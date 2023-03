Built between 1541 and 1551, this church is the Algarve's most important Renaissance monument, with a magnificent carved, arched doorway. Inside, the restrained Renaissance arches contrast with the cherub-festooned baroque altar and enormous panels of azulejos depicting the works of mercy. Fado performances are sublime here.

Behind is a museum with salvers, chalices, and a hall with an interesting 18th-century applewood ceiling and elegant furniture.