The fishing village of Santa Luzia is effectively a district of Tavira these days, and it's a great place to wander to get a feel for typical Algarve life. Overlooking the channel that separates the mainland from the Ilha de Tavira, the village is famous for its polvo (octopus), which you can try in several restaurants. You'll often see fishers mending nets in their storage huts. Boat trips also leave from the waterfront here.