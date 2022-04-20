Carvoeiro

Carvoeiro, Algarve, Portugal

Carvoeiro is a cluster of whitewashed buildings atop gold-tinged cliffs and backed by gentle hills. Shops, bars and restaurants rise steeply from the small arc of beach that is the focus of the town, with holiday villas sprawling across the hillsides beyond. It's prettier and more laid-back than many of the Algarve's bigger resorts, but its diminutive size means that it gets full to bursting in summer.

  • Benagil Caves

    Benagil Caves

    Carvoeiro

    One of the Algarve's – and Portugal's – most emblematic sights, this huge natural seaside cave has a hole in its ceiling through which streaming sunlit…

  • Praia da Marinha

    Praia da Marinha

    Carvoeiro

    One of a few nearby beaches with karst rock stacks, Praia da Marinha is among the most beautiful. It's 7.5km east of Carvoeiro; the nicest way to reach it…

  • Praia do Carvoeiro

    Praia do Carvoeiro

    Carvoeiro

    Right in the town, this diminutive arc of sandy beach gets very busy in summer.

