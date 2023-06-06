Lagos

Tourists sunbathing in Praia do Camilo, Lagos, Faro district, Algarve, Portugal

© Marco Bottigelli / Getty Images

Overview

As tourist towns go, Lagos (lah-goosh) has got the lot. The port town, which launched many naval excursions during Portugal’s extraordinary Age of Discovery, lies along the bank of the Rio Bensafrim. Its old town's pretty, cobbled lanes and picturesque squares and churches are enclosed by 16th-century walls. Beyond the walls is a modern but not overly unattractive sprawl and some truly fabulous beaches.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Algarve coastline

    Ponta da Piedade

    Lagos

    Protruding 2.5km south of Lagos, Ponta da Piedade is a dramatic wedge of headland with contorted, polychrome sandstone cliffs and towers, complete with a…

  • Museu Municipal

    Museu Municipal

    Lagos

    The town museum holds a bit of everything: swords and pistols, landscapes and portraits, minerals and crystals, coins, Moorish pottery, miniature…

  • Centro Ciênia Viva de Lagos

    Centro Ciênia Viva de Lagos

    Lagos

    Young adventurers will especially love this science museum devoted to Portuguese seafaring in the 15th and 16th centuries. Its main exhibit covers the age…

  • Castelo dos Governadores

    Castelo dos Governadores

    Lagos

    Built by the Moors, Lagos' castle was conquered by Christian forces in the 13th century. It's said that the ill-fated, evangelical Dom Sebastião attended…

  • Antigo Mercado de Escravos

    Antigo Mercado de Escravos

    Lagos

    Set in the building believed to be Europe's first slave market, when slaves from the west coast of Africa were brought here in 1444, this small museum…

  • Museu de Cera dos Descobrimentos

    Museu de Cera dos Descobrimentos

    Lagos

    Unlike typical celebrity-filled wax museums, this one has 22 historic wax figures representing 16 different points in time during Portugal's Age of…

  • Town Walls

    Town Walls

    Lagos

    On the western side of the centre is a restored section of the stout town walls, built (atop earlier versions) during the reigns of both Manuel I and João…

  • Igreja de Santa Maria

    Igreja de Santa Maria

    Lagos

    The symmetrical Igreja de Santa Maria was built during the 15th and 16th centuries and retains a 16th-century entrance; the rest of the remaining…

