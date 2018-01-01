Lisbon Day Trip from the Algarve

Start your day trip with a hotel pickup, and then leave the Algarve by air-conditioned coach to travel north to Lisbon, capital of Portugal. The journey lasts just more than 3 hours from the main starting point, so sit back and relax as you travel north alongside the Portuguese coast.Hop off your coach on entering the city and set out to explore Lisbon’s enchanting streets with your guide. The hilly city is one of Portugal’s most attractive towns with its pretty red-roof houses dotted around the snaking River Tagus. Admire the architecture around the neighborhood of Belém and learn about Lisbon’s history as you walk.Stop for photos at Belém Tower, a monument built to honor the city’s patron saint, and then head inside the UNESCO World Heritage site of Jerónimos Monastery. A star city attraction, the monastery is often cited as the perfect example of Manueline architecture, a uniquely Portuguese-Gothic style that originated during King Dom Manuel I’s reign. Admire the extravagant ornamentation and carved arches, and learn about the different areas of the monastery. After your audio tour finishes, head outside and visit Alfama where the charms of old-school Lisbon can be seen.A labyrinth of atmospheric streets and palm-shaded courtyards, the neighborhood is a bustling place where the humdrum activities of daily life seem more dramatic amid the backdrop of its historical buildings. Amble around the quarter and see Roman and Moorish architecture as well as the Castle of São Jorge: Lisbon’s attention-grabbing hilltop castle.Enjoy a break for lunch (own expense) and make the most of some free time to discover the city’s delights for yourself. Perhaps seek out a cafe selling pastéis de nata, the eponymous Belém custard tarts, or shop for Lisbon souvenirs to take home.