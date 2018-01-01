Welcome to Faro
Top experiences in Faro
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Faro activities
Kayak and Snorkel Trip in Lagos
Your sea kayak tour begins at Cais de Solaria in Lagos, where you'll meet your guide and be outfitted with your kayak and paddle, water proof bag and life jacket. All levels are welcome, from beginners to advanced kayakers; your experienced guide, who is up to date on local wind, current, and tide conditions, leads the tour and is glad to keep an eye on you and answer any questions you may have. Once you're on the water, paddle through fascinating rock formations, observing their details in a way that would be impossible if you were traveling on a boat.Stop to snorkel and swim at a deserted beach next to Praia Dona Ana (equipment provided), and enjoy an off-the-beaten-path location that you don't have to share with crowds of people—you’ll practically have it all to yourself. Spend at least half an hour at the beach swimming, snorkeling, and relaxing. A motorized support boat follows your group to make sure that everyone is safe and sound. Note: Children who are at least 5 years old are welcome to take part, provided that they know how to swim.
Ria Formosa Natural Park Four Islands Half-Day Boat Cruise
Choose a morning or afternoon departure time and make your own way to the port to board a modern, 12-person catamaran. Sit back and relax as you sail through the lagoons of the Ria Formosa Natural Park. Look out for coastal birds like flamingos, cranes, and egrets, as this portion of the Algarve is an important breeding ground. Explore the remote islands of Armona, Culatra, Farol and Deserta, as the catamaran stops at each one. Enjoy time on the secluded beaches of each island, before hopping back on the catamaran to sail back to the dock where the cruise ends.
Seville Day Trip from the Algarve
Start your day with a hotel pickup from the Algarve, and travel east to Spain and the southern city of Seville. After roughly two hours on the road from the main meeting point, arrive into the city and set out to discover its famous sights on a walking tour. Explore Maria Luisa Park, and hear how its centerpiece square and palace complex Plaza de España was created for the 1929 Ibero-American Exposition World’s Fair. Set in the middle of the park’s elaborate Moorish-style gardens, Plaza de España was built in a classic Renaissance Revival style, and is now home to several important Government buildings.Head inside the main palace building to see its two towers and the impressive courtyard fountain, and then leave the park to explore the surrounding Seville neighborhoods. Wander around pretty Santa Cruz, admiring its cluster of whitewashed houses and lively tapas bars that spill onto the streets, and then stop for photos outside Seville Cathedral, one of the world’s largest Gothic cathedrals.Walk around the outside of Real Alcazar Palace, home of King Juan Carlos, and admire its array of architectural styles that range from Moorish to Neoclassical. Your walking tour finishes after seeing the palace, where your guide will leave you to enjoy 3 hours of free time.Sightsee independently, shop for souvenirs or relax over lunch in one of the city’s atmospheric tapas bars (own expense); how you enjoy your free time is up to you! Then, meet your guide at the prearranged time and travel back to your hotel in the Algarve where your day trip finishes.
Transfer Faro Airport to Albufeira
Albufeira in the Algarve, Portugal, attracts thousands of visitors every year and it's easy to understand why. There is Albufeira old town with its pretty cobbled streets lined with restaurants, bars, cafes and shops; the lively nightlife in São João; Albufeira marina with its sugar candy coloured apartments and last but not least the lovely, sandy beaches. Albufeira is perfect for families, couples and singles of all ages and is central for all the tourist attractions, with the added bonus of a short transfer from Faro airport. Find out all you need to know about this lovely area of the Algarve.
Lisbon Day Trip from the Algarve
Start your day trip with a hotel pickup, and then leave the Algarve by air-conditioned coach to travel north to Lisbon, capital of Portugal. The journey lasts just more than 3 hours from the main starting point, so sit back and relax as you travel north alongside the Portuguese coast.Hop off your coach on entering the city and set out to explore Lisbon’s enchanting streets with your guide. The hilly city is one of Portugal’s most attractive towns with its pretty red-roof houses dotted around the snaking River Tagus. Admire the architecture around the neighborhood of Belém and learn about Lisbon’s history as you walk.Stop for photos at Belém Tower, a monument built to honor the city’s patron saint, and then head inside the UNESCO World Heritage site of Jerónimos Monastery. A star city attraction, the monastery is often cited as the perfect example of Manueline architecture, a uniquely Portuguese-Gothic style that originated during King Dom Manuel I’s reign. Admire the extravagant ornamentation and carved arches, and learn about the different areas of the monastery. After your audio tour finishes, head outside and visit Alfama where the charms of old-school Lisbon can be seen.A labyrinth of atmospheric streets and palm-shaded courtyards, the neighborhood is a bustling place where the humdrum activities of daily life seem more dramatic amid the backdrop of its historical buildings. Amble around the quarter and see Roman and Moorish architecture as well as the Castle of São Jorge: Lisbon’s attention-grabbing hilltop castle.Enjoy a break for lunch (own expense) and make the most of some free time to discover the city’s delights for yourself. Perhaps seek out a cafe selling pastéis de nata, the eponymous Belém custard tarts, or shop for Lisbon souvenirs to take home.
Quarteira and Vilamoura Seaside Segway Tour
If you’ve opted to include hotel pickup, you’ll be collected from your Faro hotel. Otherwise, make your own way to the departure point in Vilamoura to meet your expert guide. Pick up your Segway, strap on your helmet and begin the tour with a comprehensive orientation session that will help you get comfortable with the electric, self-balancing vehicle.Once you feel confident steering your Segway, set off behind your guide. Cruise along the coastline at a leisurely pace, soaking up the ocean breeze. Admire views of the Falésia and Quarteira beaches, idyllic and seemingly never-ending stretches of golden sand. During the tour, stop for several breaks, during which the guide will explain more about the local area.Zip up toward the Vilamoura Marina, where hundreds of vessels, including opulent yachts, are berthed. Then, cruise by local markets and witness the flurry of activity as vendors hawk all sorts of freshly picked fruits and vegetables.Toward the end of the tour, stop at a fish market, where you’ll have the chance to hop off your Segway and browse the stalls of freshly caught fish and perhaps even pick up some tasty local specialties to cook for dinner later that day.After 1.5 hours, your tour finishes back and the departure point in Vilamoura.